More rain, thunderstorms expected in upper, central parts during weekend

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP): Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rain-wind/thundershower, with isolated heavy falls, for upper and central parts of the country on Saturday.

The monsoon currents continue to penetrate the upper and central areas, while a westerly wave is also present over the upper parts.

According to the PMD, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Kashmir on Saturday, particularly in Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur, with occasional gaps.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Nowshera, Charsadda, Swabi, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Hangu, Kurram, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Karak, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu and Waziristan, with occasional gaps.

In Islamabad and upper Punjab, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Jhelum, Chakwal, Talagang, Attock, Sialkot, Narowal, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib during the day, with occasional gaps.

Rain-wind/thundershower is also expected in Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Noorpur, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Layyah, Bhakkar, Sahiwal, Pakpattan and Dera Ghazi Khan on Saturday.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar, with occasional gaps.

Most parts of Sindh and Balochistan are expected to remain hot and humid. However, rain-wind/thundershower is likely in Musakhel, Barkhan, Zhob, Kalat and Khuzdar on Saturday.

The Met Office has warned that heavy rainfall may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Mardan, Swabi, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot and Lahore.

Heavy rain may also trigger flash flooding in local streams and nullahs in Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, while landslides may occur in hilly areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat and Kashmir.

Tourists and travelers have been advised to remain cautious during the forecast period, while farmers have been advised to manage crop activities according to weather conditions and take care of their livestock.

All concerned authorities have been advised to remain vigilant and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.

The PMD said daily weather updates are available through its official website and the Pak Weather application.