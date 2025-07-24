Moon sighting for Safar 1447 AH: Zonal Committees to convene nationwide on July 25

- Advertisement -

By Rehan Khan

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP):The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, under the chairmanship of Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, will hold a key meeting in Islamabad on Friday, July 25 (29th Muharram-ul-Haram) to sight the crescent of Safar-ul-Muzaffar 1447 Hijri.

According to spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Muhammad Umar Butt, the zonal meeting for Islamabad will take place at 6:45 PM on the rooftop of the Ministry’s Kohsar Block building.

Simultaneously, zonal and district-level moon sighting committees will convene in all provincial capitals and key locations across the country.

The nationwide coordination will help ensure accurate moon sighting reports from across Pakistan before an official announcement is made.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will evaluate testimonies and meteorological data before officially declaring the start of the Islamic month of Safar.