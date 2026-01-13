Mongolia’s combed cashmere exports up 28.7 pct in 2025

- Advertisement -

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 13 (Xinhua/APP): Mongolia has exported 4,000 tons of combed cashmere worth 330.6 million U.S. dollars in 2025, official data released by the country’s Customs General Administration showed on Tuesday.

The figure increased by 28.7 percent in terms of value compared with 2024, according to the data.

Under a national campaign to promote the sector, a total of 198 billion tugriks (57.5 million U.S. dollars) is planned to be invested to increase the capacity of cashmere processing plants in the country.

By 2028, it is planned to increase the primary processing of cashmere in the domestic market to 100 percent, and the deep processing of cashmere to 40 percent.

According to Mongolia’s Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry, the country’s cashmere export revenues are forecasted to reach approximately 700 million U.S. dollars.

Currently, approximately 50 related enterprises operate in Mongolia, with an installed capacity to process 119,000 tons of combed cashmere.