MoMA conducted a detail study of new Master Plan for Port Qasim

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP): Ministry of Maritime Affairs( MoMA) has conducted a detail study of the new Master Plan for the Port Qasim.

According to ministry, this will attract an inbound investment of up to 1.6 billion dollars by developing new terminals.

Master Plan has also been finalized to uplift the entire infrastructure of Port Qasim Authority (PQA) and its industrial area.

This include up-gradation of the roads, laying of sewerage line, water distribution channels and power supply, residential accommodation for PQA employees, Primary and Secondary School, State of the Art Sports Complex with a cricket ground fit to first class matches at an approximate combine cost of Rs. 3 billion.