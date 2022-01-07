MoITT launches 2 projects of high speed mobile broadband projects for 4 more districts of Sindh

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (APP):Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) Syed Amin Ul Haque on Friday launched 2 more projects of high speed mobile broadband services (NGBSD) for unserved and underserved areas of 4 more districts of Sindh.

The projects would be completed in a short span of 12 months have been assigned to Jazz Network at a total cost of Rs. 698 million.

The agreement for the 2 projects was signed by Haaris Mahmood Chaudhry, Chief Executive Officer, Universal Service Fund (USF) and Mudassar Hussain, Vice President, Jazz Network, said a news release.

Addressing the ceremony, Syed Amin-Ul-Haq said that the first project of providing high speed mobile broadband services at a cost of Rs, 246 million to provide 359 unserved and underserved Mauzas of Kambar Shahdadkot and Larkana, while the 2nd project worth Rs, 451 million to provide NGBSD of 438 Mauzas of Naushahro Feroze and Shaheed Benazirabad Districts.

Syed Amin-Ul-Haq said that under the MoITT, 9 projects in Sindh at a cost of Rs.8.48 billion are already in the process of completion. Under these projects, 3,227 Mauzas from 19 districts of the province are being connected to the digital network so that the life of the common man can be improved.

On this occasion, Syed Amin Ul Haq sharply criticized the Sindh government and said, “The corrupt PPP government does not carry out development work in the province itself and does not allow anyone to do it; they are in danger that the people of Sindh will get convenience and development. So let them not stand against the old system.

In all other provinces, health, education, transport and other projects are started by the provincial governments but Sindh wants to run away from its responsibility by criticizing the federation in every matter.”

“The actions of the Sindh government are black, so are their amendments in the local government system a black law which we will not accept under any circumstances. Then there will be protests on the streets and it will be intense. He announced that a big protest would be held next week under the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQMP) against the black local government law,” he added.

Earlier in his welcome address, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhry, Chief Executive of USF, while giving details about the performance of USF and two new projects for Sindh, said that as per the directives of Federal Minister Syed Amin Ul Haq, all projects will be completed within the stipulated time frame with high standard and quality.

Asif Aziz, Chief Commercial Officer, Jazz said, “Providing reliable mobile broadband to all our fellow citizens remains a key priority at Jazz.

Through this collaboration with USF, 719 un-served mauzas of rural Sindh will be able to access high speed mobile broadband which will unlock unlimited socio-economic opportunities for the residents.”

He also warned that the country is in a state of digital emergency and the proposed move to increase WHT on telecom users and a 17 percent sales tax on smartphones and laptops will further push the country behind its global peers.