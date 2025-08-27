MoITT, CCH sign MoU to establish model digital institution

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP):The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cadet College Hasanabdal (CCH) to transform the college into a Model Digital Institution in line with Pakistan’s National Digital Vision and CCH Vision 2030.

Under the agreement, MoITT will extend comprehensive support across multiple domains including digital infrastructure, teacher training, student development, cybersecurity, and strategic engagement.

As per the MoU, the key initiatives included the provision of high-speed internet, campus-wide WiFi, and the upgradation of IT resources, alongside the establishment of smart classrooms.

Faculty members will benefit from digital literacy and upskilling programs, with certifications in modern educational tools such as Google Workspace, MS365,

AI in Education and Coding.

For students, the MoU provides opportunities in coding, robotics, cybersecurity, AI, and blockchain boot camps, as well as internships and mentorships with MoITT-affiliated startups and incubators.

CCH will also serve as a pilot institution under MoITT’s National ICT Framework, engaging in projects such as digital identity systems, smart assessments, and e-learning platforms.

The agreement places strong emphasis on cybersecurity and data privacy, incorporating technical audits and implementation of protection standards.

A joint roadmap with measurable KPIs will guide the ongoing transformation, while CCH’s digital initiatives will be highlighted in MoITT reports, expos, and international forums.

On the occasion, Federal Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja said that technology has transformed life, and the government is prioritizing youth empowerment through internet access, digital literacy, and training in AI, cybersecurity, and coding to equip them with global skills.

The MoU was formally signed by Brig. Nasir Saeed Khattak, Principal Cadet College Hasanabdal, and Faisal Ratyal, CEO National Information Technology Board (NITB), on behalf of MoITT.