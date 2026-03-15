MoIB refutes Afghan Taliban so-called MoD’s claim regarding ‘successful strike’ in Wana

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP):The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB) on Sunday refuted a claim made by the so-called Ministry of Defence (MoD) of Afghan Taliban regime regarding a “successful strike” in Wana.

Giving a reality check to the @MoDAfghanistan2 on X formerly Twitter, the Fact Checker of the MoIB says, “the fact is that a rudimentary drone was destroyed over South Waziristan through soft kill measures.”

“No military installation or infrastructure was hit,” it added.

The MoIB said the Taliban regime’s claim reflects their “established pattern of pushing propaganda and fabricated claims.”

Citing its recent false assertions about shooting down Pakistan Air Force aircraft and capturing pilots as evidence, the MoIB said their statements “cannot be relied upon.”

The MoIB also shared picture of the debris in post while maintaining that “truth always prevails over falsehood.”