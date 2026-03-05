HomeNationalMoIB fact checker declares ports closure notification fake
MoIB fact checker declares ports closure notification fake

MOIB
ISLAMABAD, Mar 05 (APP):The MoIB on Thursday clarified that a social media notification alleging temporary closure of Pakistani ports was fabricated.
In a statement posted on its official handle X, the ministry’s fact-checking team confirmed no such notification had been issued by the Cabinet Division or the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, dismissing the circulating claim as false.
The fact-checker further noted that the fake notification falsely claimed entry points to all ports in Pakistan had been ordered shut until March 10, 2026, due to the security situation
