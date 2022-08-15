MoIB exposes fake campaign on social media about Independence Day ceremony

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP):Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB) on Monday termed the social media post which claimed that a woman danced during Independence Day event.

A tweet from facts checker MoIB twitter account stated that disseminating fake news was not only unethical and illegal but it was also disservice to the nation.

The tweet further said it was responsibility of everyone to reject irresponsible behavior.

It is worth a mention that some social media users had shared a photograph of a dancing woman and it was claimed that it was part on Independence Day event attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.