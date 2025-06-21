Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto remembered as capable former prime minister, advocate of women empowerment, fighter against dictatorship

- Advertisement -

By Rehana Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, Jun 21 (APP): Former two-time elected first women prime minister of Pakistan, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, was remembered on her 72nd Birth anniversary across the country.

All the Electronic, Radio and social/digital media platforms paid highest homage to her dedication and her efforts for the restoration of a true democratic and progressive state of Pakistan in line with the vision of the founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

She was herself a visionary leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) who served her country with great loyalty and sincerity and fought against dictatorship courageously and terrorism, for which she had faced two suicide attacks and the later took her life sadly.

She belonged to the country’s former prime minister, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s family and kept alive the legacy of her father and continued his mission of social and progressive Pakistan alive during her lifetime.

Her motto remained to promote the rights of the minorities and women’s empowerment, and she soon became the voice of the unprivileged class, which earned her fame as a kind leader of poor segments too.

She remained the 11th prime minister of Pakistan from 1988 to 1990, and again from 1993 to 1996.

Benazir Bhutto was bestowed with the highest tributes in recognition of her written work during her lifetime.

In her book “Reconciliation: Islam, democracy, and the West”, published in 2007, she was honoured as: “It is impossible to understand today’s world without knowing Pakistan; and impossible to understand Pakistan without reading this book. A courageous woman—tragically killed—speaks to us of reconciliation. We owe it to her—and to ourselves—to listen, comprehend, and act.” — Madeleine Albright.

Another tribute was that: “One of the most gripping and important books of our era.” — Walter Isaacson

The key themes of her written works were mainly the restoration of democracy, minority rights, empowerment of Women, and the fight against dictatorship, terrorism and Islamic radicalism.

Her other books include the “Daughter of the East” (An Autobiography) in 1988, “Pakistan: The Gathering Storm” in 1983 and “Whither Pakistan: Dictatorship or Democracy?” in 2007.

She was assassinated on December 27, 2007, in Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi.