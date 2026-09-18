Mohsin Naqvi warns of legal action over violation after IHC order

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP):Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has made it clear that, following the detailed judgment of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), no attempt to storm the federal capital or advance on the city in groups will be allowed under any circumstances.

He warned that those violating the court’s orders would immediately face contempt of court proceedings.

Addressing a press conference here alongside Minister of State for Interior Senator Talal Chaudhry and Islamabad Advocate General Manzoor Ahmad, Naqvi said security forces and law-enforcement agencies had been given clear instructions and fully prepared to prevent any attempt to disrupt public order.

He said that if protesters took the law into their own hands, security personnel would not remain silent spectators and will respond effectively.

Referring to the prevailing law-and-order situation (terrorist attack in Kohat) in the country and the sacrifices made by security personnel, Naqvi said that while the nation was attending the funerals of martyrs, preparations were simultaneously under way for sit-ins and an advance on the capital.

He urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the chief minister to focus on eliminating terrorism and ensuring the rule of law in the province instead of spending resources on a march towards Islamabad.

The interior minister distinguished between political rallies and an attempt by groups to advance on the capital, saying that peaceful protest was a democratic right of every political party.

However, he said, such protests should remain within the respective areas and provinces rather than being used to besiege the capital and paralyze daily life.

Naqvi warned that if even a single person lost their life as a result of the confrontation, the organizers of the protest would be directly responsible.

He also appealed to responsible opposition leaders to reconsider their decision, saying that a politics of confrontation would only harm the country. He added that the government’s foremost priority was to ensure the safety of citizens while minimizing disruption to life in the federal capital.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Advocate General said security personnel would ensure that no protestors would move towards Islamabad.

The government machinery will not be allowed to be used in Islamabad for the protest, he said.

He said action against anyone violating their constitutional responsibilities was provided under the Constitution, adding that proceedings could be initiated under Article 5.