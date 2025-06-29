HomeLatest NewsMohsin Naqvi visits injured soldiers in Bannu
Mohsin Naqvi visits injured soldiers in Bannu

ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP): Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited CMH Bannu on Saturday to inquire about the health of security personnel injured in a recent terrorist attack in North Waziristan.

The attack, carried out by militants associated with “Fitna-e-Hindustan,” left several soldiers wounded.

Minister Naqvi met with the injured, praised their courage, and offered prayers for their speedy recovery.

“Your bravery has further strengthened our resolve in the fight against terrorism,” he said. “You are the proud sons of Pakistan, and the entire nation stands with you.”

He added that no enemy can defeat a country that has such fearless defenders.

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed, also accompanied the minister and expressed solidarity with the injured personnel.

