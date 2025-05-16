Mohsin Naqvi thanks nation, praises Armed Forces for victory against Indian aggression

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 16 (APP): Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi issued a strong statement on the occasion of Youm-e-Tashakkur (Day of Gratitude), celebrating what he called a “remarkable victory” by Pakistan against Indian aggression.

In his message, the interior minister expressed deep gratitude to Allah Almighty for what he described as a successful and dignified defense by Pakistan’s armed forces. “We bow in prostration before Allah for this glorious victory against the enemy,” said Naqvi.

Naqvi paid heartfelt tribute to the martyrs of the nation, emphasizing that the country’s triumph was made possible through their unmatched sacrifices. “Salute to our brave martyrs who laid down their lives to protect the motherland,” he said.

The minister strongly criticized India for launching attacks during the night, calling it a “cowardly enemy.”

He stated, “Just like in the past, the enemy once again attacked under the cover of darkness but had to face a humiliating defeat.”

Naqvi claimed that Pakistan’s air force shot down six Indian fighter jets, setting a new example of aerial supremacy. “Our brave falcons wrote a new chapter in aerial warfare by turning Indian aircraft into dust,” he added.

He described the enemy’s retreat as a clear sign of defeat. “The overconfident enemy fled the battlefield just a few hours after launching the attack,” he said.

The federal minister commended the armed forces for giving a strong and fitting reply. “The Pakistan military gave a befitting response, turning every brick thrown at us into a stone in return. This is a golden chapter in our military history,” Naqvi stated.

He went on to say that the entire nation shares in this victory. “This is not just the victory of our armed forces, but also of the proud and resilient people of Pakistan. Every Pakistani stands tall with pride today,” he said.

Mohsin Naqvi also extended special tributes to the heads of Pakistan’s three armed forces: Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar, and Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

“Under the wise and courageous leadership of our three services chiefs, our forces crushed the enemy’s evil plans and defended the nation with unmatched bravery,” Naqvi concluded.