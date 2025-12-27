Mohsin Naqvi, Talal Chaudhry pay visit to Capital Elite Police Training Centre

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP): Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry paid a visit to the Capital Elite Police Training Centre on Saturday.

They reviewed ongoing training programmes and assessed the performance of various courses, including the Capital Elite Training Course and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Course.

During the visit, the ministers inspected rappelling exercises and other physical training drills, observing the preparedness and fitness levels of the trainees. Mohsin Naqvi also examined the developmental and professional affairs of the training centre and reviewed the available training facilities.

The Interior Minister met with officers and instructors of the Elite Training Centre and appreciated their performance, stressing the importance of improving the Elite Force’s training standards and reducing response time, especially in light of persistent threats of terrorism and extremism.

Mohsin Naqvi further praised the skills and professionalism displayed by the trainees, adding that the Elite Training School would continue to play a pivotal role in strengthening the capacity of security forces.

Inspector General of Islamabad Police Ali Nasir Rizvi briefed the Interior Minister on the ongoing training activities, security arrangements and operational preparedness at the centre. The briefing highlighted that special focus is being given to enhancing the firing skills of the personnel under training.

Secretary Interior, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, DIGs, and other relevant police officials were also present during the visit.