Mohsin Naqvi secures key assurances in meeting with Sri Lankan President

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP): Federal Interior Minister and Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board Mohsin Naqvi held a significant meeting on Tuesday with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, resulting in important commitments aimed at easing travel and strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain was also present during the discussion, where Naqvi raised concerns regarding visa difficulties faced by Pakistani citizens. The Sri Lankan President took immediate notice and ordered Pakistan’s removal from all restrictive lists affecting visa processing.

He further announced that the Sri Lankan Prime Minister would soon undertake an official visit to Pakistan.

The meeting featured detailed talks on counterterrorism, counter-narcotics operations, and joint training programs for security forces.

Naqvi commended the Sri Lankan President for his efforts in promoting stronger Pakistan–Sri Lanka relations and conveyed an official invitation from Shehbaz Sharif for a state visit to Pakistan.

He also expressed gratitude for Sri Lanka’s hospitality and exemplary arrangements during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, particularly the hosting of the Pakistani delegation. President Dissanayake, in return, thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for Pakistan’s goodwill in playing its T20 World Cup match against India in Colombo.

“We value Pakistan’s gesture of goodwill and remain committed to further strengthening our ties,” the Sri Lankan President said.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Faheem ul Aziz, also attended the meeting.