Mohsin Naqvi visits police stations to review infrastructure, modernisation push

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi visited multiple police stations in the federal capital to review progress on newly rebuilt and under-construction facilities, highlighting the government’s emphasis on modern, citizen-centric policing.

An official told APP on Thursday that the interior minister, accompanied by Inspector General of Police Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Chairman CDA, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and other senior officers, inspected three police stations, including Police Station Kohsar, the under-construction Women Police Station G-6, and Police Station Koral.

During the visit to Police Station Kohsar, Mohsin Naqvi reviewed the newly completed building and examined public facilitation arrangements, including the front desk and operational sections. He directed officers to further improve facilities for citizens to ensure better service delivery.

Mohsin Naqvi said that modern, technology-equipped police stations were essential for strengthening the policing system and enhancing public trust. He observed that upgraded infrastructure and the use of modern technology would help align policing standards with international practices.

While reviewing the under-construction Women Police Station G-6, the minister directed authorities to expedite completion of the project, assuring that all required resources would be provided on a priority basis.

At Police Station Koral, Mohsin Naqvi set a two-month deadline for completion of the new building, emphasising timely progress and quality execution.

Officials said the visit reflects the government’s continued focus on improving policing infrastructure and enhancing citizen facilitation across the federal capital.