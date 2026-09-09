Mohsin Naqvi praises security forces for successful operations against India-backed militants in Kharan, Washuk

ISLAMABAD, Sep 09 (APP):Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday paid tribute to security forces for carrying out successful operations against India-backed militants in Kharan and Washuk, saying the forces once again thwarted the plans of terrorists through their professional response.

In a statement, Mohsin Naqvi commended the security forces for their role in countering terrorism and acknowledged their performance during the operations. He said the forces had successfully foiled the intentions of India-backed militants and demonstrated their operational capability in the fight against terrorism.

The interior minister saluted the security personnel for killing 11 India-backed militants during the operations. He said the action reflected the commitment of the security forces to protecting the country and maintaining security.

Naqvi said the security forces remain determined to eliminate India-backed militants and continue operations against terrorist elements. He noted that the forces are pursuing their mission with resolve and are working to counter threats posed by militant groups.

He further stated that the personnel of the security forces are a source of pride for the nation due to their service and sacrifices. He said their efforts play an important role in safeguarding the country and ensuring public security.

The minister also expressed the nation’s support for the security forces in the ongoing fight against terrorism. He said the people of Pakistan stand alongside the forces and appreciate their role in confronting security challenges.

Mohsin Naqvi reiterated that the country remains committed to defeating terrorism and supporting all efforts aimed at maintaining peace and stability. He said the security forces continue to perform their duties with dedication while taking action against militants involved in activities against the state.