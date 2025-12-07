Mohsin Naqvi praises security forces for successful operation against India-backed militants

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 07 (APP): Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi commended Pakistan’s security forces on Monday for what he described as a “highly successful” operation in Kalat against India-sponsored militants.

According to the Interior Minister, security personnel eliminated 12 militants allegedly backed by India, thwarting what he called their “malicious designs” in the region.

Naqvi lauded the professional capabilities and swift action of the forces involved in the operation.

“Security forces have crushed the nefarious objectives of India-sponsored terrorists through their successful action in Kalat,” he said. “In Balochistan, the so-called ‘Fitna-e-Hindustan’ will not be allowed to find any refuge.”

He added that the nation stands firmly behind security forces in the fight to eradicate terrorism.

Naqvi reiterated that operations against India-backed militants would continue until their “complete elimination.”