Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Mohsin Naqvi praises security forces for killing 7 Terrorists in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Jun 03 (APP):Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has praised the security forces for successfully eliminating seven terrorists linked to “Fitna Al-Hindustan” during an operation in Balochistan.
Naqvi lauded the professionalism and bravery of the forces, calling the operation a major success. He said the terrorists, supported by foreign elements, were involved in spreading violence and unrest in the region.
“The complete elimination of such terrorists is our top priority,” Naqvi said, adding that every possible step will be taken to restore peace in Balochistan.
The Interior Minister emphasized the government’s strong commitment to fighting terrorism and ensuring long-term peace in the province.
