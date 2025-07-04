Mohsin Naqvi praises security forces for foiling terrorist infiltration at Pak-Afghan border

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 04 (APP): Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has praised Pakistan’s security forces for successfully stopping a terrorist infiltration attempt by a group identified as “Fitna-e-Hindustan” at the Pak-Afghan border.

According to the minister, the timely and professional response of the security forces led to the killing of 30 terrorists, marking a significant achievement in the fight against terrorism. “Our brave forces sent 30 terrorists to hell and crushed their evil plans,” Naqvi said.

He declared that such terrorists and those supporting them will not be spared under any circumstances. “Their end is a lesson for others,” he added.

Naqvi also appreciated the professionalism and courage of the forces, saying the entire nation stands proud of their actions. “The nation salutes our security forces and stands firmly by their side,” he stated.