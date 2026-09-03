Mohsin Naqvi praises security forces after 15 militants killed in foiled border infiltration attempt

ISLAMABAD, Sep 03 (APP):Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday paid tribute to Pakistan’s security forces for foiling an infiltration attempt by militants linked to Fitna al-Hindustan near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in North Waziristan.

In a statement, the minister said security personnel responded promptly and carried out an operation that resulted in the killing of 15 militants. He said the swift action prevented the infiltration attempt and stopped the attackers from achieving their objective.

Mohsin Naqvi said the security forces successfully defended the border and thwarted the plans of hostile elements seeking to destabilize the country. He noted that the operation reflected the preparedness and operational capability of Pakistan’s armed personnel deployed along the border.

The interior minister paid tribute to the officers and soldiers involved in the operation, acknowledging their commitment and service. He said their efforts played a key role in maintaining security and protecting the country from external threats.

Naqvi stated that the nation takes pride in the professional skills and courage demonstrated by the security forces. He added that the people of Pakistan fully support the armed forces in their mission to safeguard the country’s borders and maintain peace.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to backing all efforts aimed at countering terrorism and ensuring national security. The minister said Pakistan’s security institutions remain vigilant and prepared to respond to any threat against the country.