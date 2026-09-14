Mohsin Naqvi praises CTD Balochistan after operation against six militants in Pishin

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP):Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday praised the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Balochistan for carrying out a successful operation against militants linked to “Fitna al-Hindustan” in the Pishin area, where six militants were killed.

In a statement, Mohsin Naqvi commended CTD Balochistan for its professional performance during the operation. He said the department acted in a timely manner and foiled the plans of militants through effective action.

The interior minister said the operation reflected the capability of CTD Balochistan and acknowledged the efforts of the personnel involved. He appreciated the force for eliminating six militants during the operation and said their actions helped prevent the objectives of elements seeking to disrupt peace.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that all institutions in Balochistan remain committed to maintaining peace and stability in the province. He said security and law enforcement agencies are continuing their efforts to counter threats and ensure public safety.

The minister also paid tribute to CTD Balochistan personnel, describing them as brave officers serving on the front lines against militants. He said the country is proud of their services and sacrifices.

Referring to ongoing efforts against groups involved in violence, Mohsin Naqvi said action against enemies of peace is continuing with the support of the nation. He noted that cooperation between the public and state institutions remains important in efforts aimed at maintaining law and order.

The interior minister reiterated his appreciation for CTD Balochistan and said the successful operation in Pishin demonstrated the resolve of security institutions to respond to threats and protect peace in the region. He also acknowledged the role of law enforcement personnel working to counter militant activities and safeguard the public.