Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Security Forces for successful Intelligence-Based Operation in Tank

ISLAMABAD, Mar 08 (APP):Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to security forces for successful intelligence-based operation in Tank District.

He praised the timely action of the security forces, stating that they demonstrated professional expertise by eliminating three Khariji terrorists.

Naqvi commended the security forces for their successful operation and said that the nation takes huge pride in their professional capabilities.

Mohsin Naqvi further stated that the security forces deserve appreciation for thwarting the nefarious intentions of Khariji terrorists. Their efforts to maintain peace and stability are commendable, and the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with them in the fight against terrorism.

He reaffirmed that operations will continue until the complete elimination of Khawarji terrorists.