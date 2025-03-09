18.8 C
Islamabad
Sunday, March 9, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalMohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Security Forces for successful Intelligence-Based Operation in...
National

Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Security Forces for successful Intelligence-Based Operation in Tank

10
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Mar 08 (APP):Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to security forces for successful intelligence-based operation in Tank District.
He praised the timely action of the security forces, stating that they demonstrated professional expertise by eliminating three Khariji terrorists.
Naqvi commended the security forces for their successful operation and said that the nation takes huge pride in their professional capabilities.
Mohsin Naqvi further stated that the security forces deserve appreciation for thwarting the nefarious intentions of Khariji terrorists. Their efforts to maintain peace and stability are commendable, and the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with them in the fight against terrorism.
He reaffirmed that operations will continue until the complete elimination of Khawarji terrorists.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan