Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Martyrs on Eid, visits family of Shaheed Lt. Hassan Ashraf

ISLAMABAD, Mar 31 (APP): Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to the martyrs of the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, acknowledging their sacrifices for the country’s peace and security.

As part of his homage, Minister Naqvi visited the residence of Shaheed Lieutenant Muhammad Hassan Ashraf in WAPDA Town, where he met with the martyr’s father, Muhammad Ashraf, his brother, Muhammad Hanan Ashraf, and other family members. He spent time with them, expressing solidarity and offering condolences.

During the visit, Naqvi honoured Lt. Hassan Ashraf’s extraordinary bravery and ultimate sacrifice in the fight against extremist terrorists.

“Lieutenant Muhammad Hassan Ashraf courageously laid down his life while combating external terrorists. His bravery will always be remembered,” he stated.

The minister also offered prayers for the departed soul, acknowledging that heroes like Lt. Hassan Ashraf are a source of pride for the nation. “The entire nation is indebted to the sacrifices of our martyrs, and we will repay this debt by eradicating the scourge of terrorism,” Naqvi added.

Lt. Hassan Ashraf embraced martyrdom a few months ago in Miranshah while bravely fighting against external terrorists, demonstrating unwavering commitment to protecting Pakistan.