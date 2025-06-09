Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyred police constable

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 09 (APP):Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has paid tribute to police constable Shahid Khan, who was martyred during an operation against Kharijite terrorists in Kot Kashmir area of Lakki Marwat.

He expressed heartfelt condolences with the family of the martyred constable. He stated that Shahid Khan bravely confronted the Kharijite terrorists and laid down his life in the line of duty, setting a remarkable example of courage and sacrifice.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that the supreme sacrifice of Constable Shahid Khan will always be remembered. He added that the police foiled the nefarious designs of the terrorists by sending three of them to hell during the operation.

He affirmed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police were standing firm like a rock against the Kharijite terrorists. “We salute the brave sons of KP Police,” he added.