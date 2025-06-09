32.5 C
Islamabad
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalMohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyred police constable
National

Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyred police constable

155
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Jun 09 (APP):Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has paid tribute to police constable Shahid Khan, who was martyred during an operation against Kharijite terrorists in Kot Kashmir area of Lakki Marwat.
He expressed heartfelt condolences with the family of the martyred constable. He stated that Shahid Khan bravely confronted the Kharijite terrorists and laid down his life in the line of duty, setting a remarkable example of courage and sacrifice.
Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that the supreme sacrifice of Constable Shahid Khan will always be remembered. He added that the police foiled the nefarious designs of the terrorists by sending three of them to hell during the operation.
He affirmed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police were standing firm like a rock against the Kharijite terrorists. “We salute the brave sons of KP Police,” he added.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan