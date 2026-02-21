Saturday, February 21, 2026
HomeNationalMohsin Naqvi pays glowing tribute to martyrs Lt Col Shehzada Gul Faraz,...
National

Mohsin Naqvi pays glowing tribute to martyrs Lt Col Shehzada Gul Faraz, Sepoy Karamat Shah

54
ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP): Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi paid a glowing tribute to Lieutenant Colonel Shehzada Gul Faraz and Sepoy Karamat Shah, who embraced martyrdom in Bannu.
The Interior Minister expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathies with the families of the martyred Lieutenant Colonel Shehzada Gul Faraz and Sepoy Karamat Shah.
Mohsin Naqvi stated that Shaheed Lieutenant Colonel Shehzada Gul Faraz wrote a new chapter in courage and bravery. He saluted both Shaheed Lieutenant Colonel Shehzada Gul Faraz and Sepoy Karamat Shah for their supreme sacrifice.
The Interior Minister said that Lieutenant Colonel Shehzada Gul Faraz laid down his life and thwarted the nefarious designs of the terrorists of Fitna-al-Khawarij.
The great sacrifice of Shaheed Lieutenant Colonel Shehzada Gul Faraz will always be remembered, and the nation will forever remain indebted to the immense sacrifices of its martyrs.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan