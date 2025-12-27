Mohsin Naqvi pays glowing tribute to Benazir Bhutto on her martyrdom anniversary

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP): Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, in his message on the martyrdom anniversary of former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, paid rich tribute to her lifelong struggle, calling her “the name of an era that will forever live on.”

Naqvi said Benazir Bhutto’s national and political services for Pakistan would always be remembered.

He described her as a symbol of hope, perseverance and unwavering commitment to democratic principles.

“Shaheed Benazir Bhutto firmly believed in the power of the people,” the minister noted, adding that she sacrificed her life for a peaceful, progressive and democratic Pakistan.

He said Benazir Bhutto’s vision continued to serve as a guiding light for all democratic forces in the country. She regarded workers, farmers and marginalized segments of society as the true foundation of national development, he added.

Naqvi said her dream was of a Pakistan where the dignity of every citizen was upheld and democracy strengthened.

“Today, President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are carrying forward the legacy of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto,” he said, adding that her ideology “is alive today and will remain alive tomorrow.”