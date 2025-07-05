Mohsin Naqvi pays glowing tribute on Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed’s 26th Martyrdom Anniversary

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 05 (APP): Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has paid rich tribute to Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, on his 26th martyrdom anniversary, calling him a symbol of unmatched courage and patriotism.

In his message, Naqvi said, “The rugged peaks of Kargil still bear witness to the bravery and heroism of Captain Karnal Sher Khan.” He described the martyred officer as “the lion of Pakistan who instilled fear in the hearts of the enemy during the Kargil conflict.”

Calling him a “steel wall,” Naqvi said the brave soldier of the nation stood fearlessly against enemy forces and remains alive in the hearts of the people.

“By sacrificing his life for the motherland, Captain Karnal Sher Khan thwarted the enemy’s evil intentions,” the minister added. “His spirit of martyrdom set a new precedent of valor and courage in Pakistan’s military history.”

Naqvi emphasized that every son of the soil is inspired by the spirit of martyrs like Captain Karnal Sher Khan. “He continues to live on as a symbol of fear in enemy ranks and inspiration in our own,” he said.

“No enemy can dare cast an evil eye on our beloved homeland while we have brave soldiers like him,” Naqvi asserted.

He concluded by offering heartfelt homage: “We salute this great son of courage and bravery in the most honorable words.”