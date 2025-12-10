Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Mohsin Naqvi meets UK foreign secretary Yvette Cooper for talks in Brussels

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP): Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a productive meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper on Wednesday during his visit to Brussels.
The discussion was also joined by Alex Norris, the UK Minister of State at the Home Office.
In message on Social Media platform X, Naqvi described the exchange as “a good chat,” noting that it was a pleasure to meet Cooper again, as on past occasions.
The meeting reflects ongoing engagement between Pakistan and the United Kingdom on issues of mutual interest, including security cooperation, migration, and regional developments.
The minister is in Brussels for a series of high-level meetings aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s international partnerships and advancing collaborative initiatives with European counterparts.
