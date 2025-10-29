Mohsin Naqvi meets top Iranian Security Officials; Pakistan, Iran to enhance cooperation on Border Man

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held separate meetings with Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Ardeshir Larijani and Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni during his visit to Tehran.

Upon his arrival at the Supreme National Security Council office, Minister Naqvi was warmly received by Secretary Larijani. The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen Pakistan-Iran relations and enhance cooperation in the field of security.

The meeting focused on counterterrorism, anti-narcotics efforts, and improved border management between the two neighboring countries. Both sides emphasized the need for closer collaboration and institutional linkages to address shared challenges.

“We are keen to expand cooperation with Iran, especially in the areas of security and counter-narcotics,” Minister Naqvi stated. Secretary Larijani described the positive progress in bilateral relations as “encouraging and constructive.”

In a separate meeting, Interior Ministers Mohsin Naqvi and Eskandar Momeni discussed expanding mutual cooperation on internal security matters. Minister Naqvi congratulated his Iranian counterpart on the successful hosting of the ECO Ministerial Conference, terming it a significant milestone with far-reaching implications for member states.

“We wish to benefit from each other’s experiences on internal security matters,” Minister Naqvi said, extending an invitation to Minister Momeni to visit Pakistan.

Accepting the invitation, the Iranian Interior Minister said he would soon travel to Islamabad “to meet my brother.” Minister Momeni also thanked Mohsin Naqvi for Pakistan’s participation in the ECO Ministerial Conference.

Federal Interior Secretary Khurram Agha, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, senior officials from Iran’s Interior Ministry, and diplomatic representatives were also present during the meetings.