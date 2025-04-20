Mohsin Naqvi meets Saudi ambassador to discuss enhanced bilateral cooperation

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP): Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malki at the Saudi Embassy, where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening mutual cooperation and strengthening bilateral relations.

Upon his arrival, the Interior Minister was warmly received by Ambassador Al-Malki.

During the meeting, key issues of mutual interest were discussed, including collaboration in economic, social, and security sectors.

Minister Naqvi expressed gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the ambassador for their consistent support to Pakistan, particularly in the areas of economic assistance and social development.

He also extended thanks for Saudi Arabia’s participation through a high-level delegation in the recent Pak-Gulf Cooperation Council Anti-Narcotics Conference.

Highlighting Pakistan’s resolve to tackle transnational crimes, the Minister emphasized the country’s keen interest in working closely with Saudi Arabia to combat drug trafficking and human smuggling. He noted that new passport regulations are being introduced to curb beggary and illegal immigration, and that strict action is being taken against organized begging networks.

Minister Naqvi also acknowledged the visa-free entry for Saudi citizens into Pakistan as a reflection of the strong brotherly ties between the two nations.

He expressed special appreciation for the Saudi government’s instrumental role in securing the release and safe return of five Pakistani family members wrongly implicated in a drug case.

“It was only due to the cooperation and support of the Saudi government that this innocent family was able to return home safely,” he said.

Ambassador Al-Malki reiterated the Kingdom’s deep-rooted ties with Pakistan and affirmed Saudi Arabia’s desire to further enhance collaboration across all sectors.