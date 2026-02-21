Mohsin Naqvi meets Federal Ministers of PML-Q, MQM & BAP; reaffirms united resolve against terrorism

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP): Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi met with Federal Ministers representing Pakistan Muslim League (Q), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

The meeting was attended by Chaudhry Salik Hussain of Pakistan Muslim League (Q), Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of MQM, and Khalid Magsi of Balochistan Awami Party.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the overall national situation and matters related to internal security. The prevailing political situation in the country also came under discussion. The Interior Minister briefed the leaders of the three parties on the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, and informed them about the measures being taken to ensure peace and stability.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Khalid Magsi appreciated the sincere efforts of Field Marshal General Asim Munir for the establishment of peace. The three leaders unequivocally announced that their parties stand shoulder to shoulder with the security forces in eliminating terrorism from Pakistan and will continue to do so in the future.

The Federal Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to jointly work for the establishment of peace and the eradication of terrorism. All four Federal Ministers paid tribute to the brave actions of the security forces for maintaining peace. They also paid homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives while bravely fighting the terrorists of Fitna-al-Khawarij.

The Federal Ministers stated that they stand with the families of the martyrs and will continue to support them at all times.