Mohsin Naqvi launches Pakistan’s Largest Nursery in Islamabad to Combat Smog & Promote Greenery

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP):Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has taken a significant step toward environmental protection and tackling smog in the capital by initiating Pakistan’s largest nursery, spread across 50 acres of land, which is now nearing completion. The nursery will host more than one million plants, making it a landmark project for Islamabad’s green future.

During his visit to the CDA Model Nursery on Park Road, the Interior Minister inspected development progress across various sections and reviewed the master plan. He also visited the newly constructed rainwater harvesting pond within the nursery.

“An international-standard, state-of-the-art model nursery is being developed in Islamabad,” said Mohsin Naqvi. “It will not only meet the horticultural needs of the city’s residents but also play a vital role in enhancing Islamabad’s environment.”

The minister announced that a flower shop and a training institute will also be set up within the nursery. He instructed CDA employees to undergo proper training for plant care and maintenance.

Appreciating the efforts of the Azerbaijani horticulture experts assisting with the project, Naqvi commended the team for their excellent work. Officials informed him that 25,000 free plants had already been distributed during this year’s monsoon season. They also briefed him about the installation of modern, controlled-ventilation greenhouses designed to provide an ideal environment for plant growth.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa gave the Interior Minister a detailed briefing on the nursery’s development. Senior CDA members, the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, and other officials were present during the visit.