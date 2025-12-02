Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for successful operations against India-sponsored militants

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 02 (APP): Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday praised Pakistan’s security forces for what he described as highly successful operations against India-sponsored militants in North Waziristan, in which seven insurgents were killed.

Naqvi commended the “professional skill and bravery” of the forces, saying they had “foiled the sinister designs” of the militants and reaffirmed the nation’s confidence in their capabilities.

“I salute our security forces for sending seven terrorists to hell,” the minister said in a statement. “Their courage and professionalism make the entire nation proud.”

He added that Pakistan’s security forces had achieved “significant successes” in the fight against terrorism and remained fully committed to ensuring lasting peace in the region.

“Our forces are dedicated and resolute in their mission for peace,” Naqvi said.