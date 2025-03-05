12.7 C
Islamabad
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalMohsin Naqvi lauds Security Forces for foiling terrorist attack in Bannu Cantt
National

Mohsin Naqvi lauds Security Forces for foiling terrorist attack in Bannu Cantt

17
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Mar 04 (APP):Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has praised the security forces for successfully thwarting a terrorist attack by Khawarij militants in Bannu Cantt.
In a statement, he commended their swift and decisive action, which resulted in the elimination of six terrorists.
Naqvi emphasized that the nation takes immense pride in the professionalism and courage of its security forces. “Their timely response not only saved lives but also crushed the nefarious intentions of the attackers,” he said.
Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the attack, the interior minister extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs. He assured them of the government’s unwavering support during this difficult time.
Additionally, Naqvi prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the incident. “We stand with the families of the martyrs in this hour of grief,” he stated, reaffirming the government’s commitment to eradicating terrorism and ensuring national security.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan