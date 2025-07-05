Mohsin Naqvi Lauds Punjab Police, CTD for Killing 5 Terrorists Near Taunsa

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 05 (APP):Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has praised the Punjab Police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) for successfully eliminating five terrorists linked to “Fitna-e-Hindustan” near Taunsa.

In his statement, Naqvi said, “Once again, Punjab Police and CTD have sent five terrorists of Fitna-e-Hindustan to hell through a successful operation.”

The minister commended the professionalism of the police and CTD teams and expressed full confidence in their abilities. “We are proud of the brave and professional officers of Punjab Police and CTD,” he said.

Naqvi affirmed that the pursuit of these terrorists will continue wherever they may be. “Our security forces will not allow any safe haven for the enemies of peace,” he declared.

He further noted that Punjab Police and CTD have a strong track record of bold and effective action against extremist elements. “They have consistently foiled the malicious plans of Khawarij terrorists with courage and skill,” he said.

The interior minister concluded by expressing national pride in the continued dedication and bravery of Pakistan’s security forces.