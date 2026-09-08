Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates Islamabad Police Command and Control Centre

ISLAMABAD, Sep 08 (APP):Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday inaugurated the new Command, Control, Communication and Coordination Centre of Islamabad Police, saying the facility will enable the Islamabad Inspector General (IG) to directly monitor and command Safe City operations, police activities and the law and order situation across the capital from his office.

The newly established centre is designed to provide the Islamabad Police chief with a single platform for command, monitoring and coordination of police operations throughout the city.

Mohsin Naqvi said the system will improve command structures, monitoring mechanisms, coordination among units and decision-making processes.

With the launch of the centre, all major operational systems of Islamabad Police, including the Safe City network, will be connected through a central command and control platform. This integration will allow the IG Islamabad to monitor developments in real time and issue immediate instructions during any emergency or security-related situation.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohsin Naqvi said the use of artificial intelligence and technology-based systems would help improve police performance, response times and monitoring of field personnel. He stated that the facility had been developed to provide effective command and monitoring of the entire Islamabad Police force from one location.

During his visit, the interior minister inspected different sections of the centre and reviewed its monitoring and command systems. He was briefed on the integrated platform linked with Safe City operations, police activities, field force monitoring, emergency response mechanisms and AI-based technology.

Mohsin Naqvi said the system would strengthen communication and coordination among various police units. He noted that timely information sharing, faster decision-making and quick police response would be possible during incidents and emergency situations.

The minister further stated that the objective of the initiative was to strengthen police command, monitoring and accountability through the use of modern technology. He added that the centre would also make it possible to closely monitor the performance of police personnel deployed in the field.

Emphasising the government’s priorities, Mohsin Naqvi said the protection of citizens, improvement in police performance and maintenance of law and order in Islamabad remained the top focus.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by the Inspector General of Islamabad Police, the Director General of Islamabad Police and other relevant officials.