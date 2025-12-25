Mohsin Naqvi extends heartfelt Christmas greetings to Christian community

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP): Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday extended warm and heartfelt Christmas greetings to the Christian community, expressing solidarity and shared joy on the festive occasion.

Naqvi said that the government and the people of Pakistan fully shared the happiness with the Christian community during Christmas, a day that reminded everyone of the message of love, sacrifice, brotherhood and peace.

Highlighting the universal message of Prophet Jesus (AS), the minister said that he preached tolerance, respect for humanity and compassion. “The teachings of Jesus (AS) were meant not for a single group but for all of humanity,” he added.

Reaffirming the rights of religious freedom, Naqvi said the Christian community in Pakistan enjoys complete liberty to celebrate their religious and cultural traditions with full zeal and dignity.

He praised the Christian community’s remarkable contributions to education, healthcare, defence, social services, and nation-building, describing them as unforgettable and a source of national pride. He added that the community has always upheld the rule of law and promoted national unity, setting exemplary standards of loyalty, sacrifice, and service during difficult times.

Naqvi said that protecting the rights of minorities is a national obligation and stressed that the Constitution of Pakistan fully guarantees these rights.

He emphasized that promoting interfaith harmony and mutual respect was essential for building a strong and developed Pakistan. Reiterating the government’s resolve, the minister said that followers of all religions in the country would enjoy equal respect, protection and opportunities.