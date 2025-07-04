Mohsin Naqvi expresses deep grief over loss of lives in Karachi building collapse

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 04 (APP): Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic loss of lives caused by the building collapse in Karachi.

In a heartfelt message, the minister extended his condolences and sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident. He also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

“My prayers are with those still trapped under the rubble. Their lives are precious, and I hope they are rescued safely,” said Naqvi.

He further said, “This tragedy has deeply saddened me. All my sympathies are with the victims’ families and the injured. We stand with the grieving families in this difficult hour.”

The interior minister also expressed hope that the ongoing rescue efforts will be successful in saving as many lives as possible.