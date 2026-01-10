Mohsin Naqvi congratulates PN’s scientists, engineers on successful test of LY-80 missil

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has on Saturday congratulated the Pakistan Navy’s scientists and engineers on the successful test of the LY-80 missile.

Mohsin Naqvi said that under the leadership of Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal General Asim Munir and Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Pakistan had achieved another milestone in the field of defence.

He said the successful test of the surface-to-air missile is a major landmark in the defence sector. He congratulated the nation on this achievement.

The Interior Minister said that the scientists and engineers of the Pakistan Navy had accomplished an exceptional feat. The successful missile test is a reliable step towards strengthening the defence of Pakistan’s maritime borders, he expressed.