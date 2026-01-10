Saturday, January 10, 2026
HomeNationalMohsin Naqvi congratulates PN’s scientists, engineers on successful test of LY-80 missil
National

Mohsin Naqvi congratulates PN’s scientists, engineers on successful test of LY-80 missil

2
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has on Saturday congratulated the Pakistan Navy’s scientists and engineers on the successful test of the LY-80 missile.

Mohsin Naqvi said that under the leadership of Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal General Asim Munir and Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Pakistan had achieved another milestone in the field of defence.

He said the successful test of the surface-to-air missile is a major landmark in the defence sector. He congratulated the nation on this achievement.

The Interior Minister said that the scientists and engineers of the Pakistan Navy had accomplished an exceptional feat. The successful missile test is a reliable step towards strengthening the defence of Pakistan’s maritime borders, he expressed.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan