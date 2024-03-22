Mohsin Naqvi condemns attack on Pak Army convoy in DI Khan

Mohsin Naqvi
ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP):Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi condemned the terrorist attack on the convoy of the Pakistan Army in Dera Ismail Khan on Friday.
In his message, the Interior Minister expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two security personnel and prayed for patience and patience for the martyrs and their families.
The interior minister also paid homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the safety of the nation.
In his message, he said that Inshallah, the scourge of terrorism will be completely eradicated from the country.

