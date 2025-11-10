Mohsin Naqvi condemns attack on Cadet College Wana, praises security forces for foiling terrorists

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP):Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Cadet College Wana in North Waziristan and lauded the security forces for their swift and effective response in foiling the assault.

In his statement, the minister paid tribute to the professionalism and courage of the security personnel who repelled the attack and eliminated two militants. He said the timely and decisive action of the forces prevented a major tragedy and demonstrated their high level of preparedness.

“By thwarting the terrorists’ attempt, our brave soldiers have once again proven their dedication to protecting the nation,” Naqvi said. “The nation salutes the courage and commitment of the security forces for successfully defending the Cadet College.”

Naqvi reiterated that the government and people of Pakistan stand united against terrorism and will continue efforts to eradicate all extremist elements from the country.