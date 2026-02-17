Mohsin Naqvi commends Karachi Police for eliminating terrorist network

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP): Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has lauded the Karachi Police for a successful counterterrorism operation that resulted in the elimination of four militants linked to a terrorist network.

In a statement, Naqvi praised the professionalism and courage shown by the police force, noting that the outcome of the operation demonstrated their dedication to safeguarding the city.

“Karachi Police have achieved a significant milestone by bringing four terrorists to an exemplary end,” the Interior Minister said. He added that he was “proud of the officers and personnel who took part in the operation.”

Naqvi further extended tributes to all law-enforcement agencies for their coordinated efforts against terrorists and their facilitators.

The Interior Minister also offered prayers for the swift recovery of the two police personnel who were injured during the operation.