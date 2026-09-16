Mohsin Naqvi, Chinese Vice Minister agree to expand security cooperation, set up law enforcement centre

ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP):Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday met with Chinese Vice Minister of Public Security Gao Qi and discussed Pakistan-China bilateral relations, joint measures against terrorism and narcotics, and cooperation in internal security.

The meeting also agreed to enhance collaboration in police training, technology exchange, and modern law enforcement systems.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed ongoing cooperation in security-related fields and explored ways to strengthen coordination in tackling common challenges. They agreed to expand cooperation in police training exchange programmes and the use of modern technology and equipment.

The two sides also agreed that China would support the establishment of a modern law enforcement centre in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the law enforcement centre would become another symbol of Pakistan-China friendship. He said Pakistan wants to further expand cooperation with China in matters related to internal security.

The minister said Chinese artificial intelligence-based technology and equipment could provide significant support in addressing security challenges. He noted that enhanced cooperation in technology and training would help strengthen institutional capacity and improve coordination between relevant agencies.

Chinese Vice Minister Gao Qi appreciated Pakistan’s sacrifices and commitment in the fight against terrorism. He acknowledged the efforts made by Pakistan to counter security threats and maintain stability.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to continue working together on issues of mutual interest, including counter-terrorism, anti-narcotics measures, police training, and the adoption of modern law enforcement practices.