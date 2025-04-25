36 C
Islamabad
Friday, April 25, 2025
National

Mohsin Naqvi briefs President Zardari on India’s irresponsible conduct following Pahalgam incident

ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP): Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi called on President Asif Ali Zardari in Karachi and briefed him on India’s irresponsible actions in the wake of the recent Pahalgam incident.

During the meeting, the Interior Minister shared a detailed overview of the decisions taken by the National Security Committee (NSC) and the counter measures being implemented in response.

President Zardari commended the swift and prudent actions of the NSC, describing its decisions as both timely and visionary.

He emphasized that the committee’s stance reflects the sentiments and aspirations of the Pakistani nation. “The entire country stands united behind the NSC’s decisions and actions,” the President stated, adding that India’s baseless accusations and irrational measures lack any credibility or justification.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi reiterated Pakistan’s firm resolve and readiness to defend its sovereignty. “The enemy must not be under any illusion — Pakistan’s defense is, Alhamdulillah, impregnable,” he asserted.

The meeting underscored the leadership’s commitment to national security and its collective stance in the face of external provocations.

