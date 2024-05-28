Mohsin Naqvi announces five initiatives to provide relief to residents of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, May 28 (APP): Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday during his visit to Capital Development Authority (CDA) headquarters announced five initiatives with the aim to facilitate and provide best and fastest services for the residents of Islamabad.

He announced to launch of Capital Emergency Services in Islamabad and establishment of Capital Waste Management Company in Islamabad besides, establishment of Capital Safe City Authority, establishment of CBD Islamabad and Capital WASA will be built for the convenience of the citizens of Islamabad.

Mohsin Naqvi assigned the task to Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa to expedite the projects.

“Inshallah soon Islamabad will be made a model city,” said Mohsin Naqvi.

During his visit to CDA headquarters, the minister met the staff of Ambulance 1122 and Fire Brigade and urged them to perform their duties diligently.

He directed to merge Ambulance, Fire Brigade and Water Rescue Services under Capital Emergency Services.

He said that citizens will be able to avail emergency services by calling at Rescue 1122 in case of any emergency and a unified emergency control room will be established in CDA for live tracking of vehicles through GPS.

He directed to pay special attention on the staff training of staff while ordering for setting up new emergency services 1122 stations in the city.

He also directed to fill the sanctioned vacant positions in Capital Development Authority (CDA) on merit while the number of ambulances may also be increased in Islamabad, he added.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Mohammad Ali Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Memon and other emergency services officials were also present on the occasion.