Mohsin Naqvi and Chinese envoy agree on special protection unit, business conference for investors

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP): Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong here Friday. Upon arrival at the Chinese Embassy in the Diplomatic Enclave, the Ambassador warmly received the Interior Minister.

During the meeting, discussions were held on counter-terrorism, security cooperation, police exchange programs, and other important matters. The overall regional situation also came under discussion.

It was decided to organize a business conference to address the security concerns faced by Chinese investors in Pakistan. In the first phase, meetings will be held with the Chinese business community currently present in Pakistan. In the second phase, engagements will take place with investors interested in investing in Pakistan.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that a ‘Special Protection Unit’ is being established to ensure the security of foreign nationals. The unit will specifically ensure the safety of Chinese citizens in Islamabad. Personnel of the Special Protection Unit will also be trained in the Chinese language as part of their training.