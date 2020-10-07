MoHR starts campaign to end of child abuse

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP): Ministry of Human Rights has started campaigns to raise awareness among ICT child protection committees in schools , communities and parents about child rights and prevention against abuse.

According to an official said here on Wednesday,Ministry of Human Rights through its awareness programme is engaging Child Protection Committees of Islamabad to inform communities about the rights of children.

She said that an awareness campaign would help parents and communities to understand the constitution of Pakistan along with the recently passed legislation like Zainab Alert Bill, and the amendment in Employment of Children Act – 1991 proscribing child domestic labor.

She added that the second phase of awareness campaign is the part of Dr. Shireen Mazari’s mission to raise awareness of public about the rights of children and prevention from child abuse.