MoHR organizes awareness campaign against child abuse

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP): Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) on Wednesday organized a session of awareness campaign against child abuse at Islamabad Traffic Police Center.

The session aimed to spread awareness in federal capital for children’s rights and different measures taken for prevention of child abuse, said in a press release issued here.

Different communities targeted during the awareness campaign including Sohan, Bari Imam, Tarnol, Golra, Syedpur, Shah Allah Dutta, Muslim Colony, Chungi No. 26, I-9, Mehrabad, Tramri, Kohsar, Zia Masjid and Bani Gala.