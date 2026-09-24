MoHR launches national strategy on male involvement to prevent GBV

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP):The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR), with technical support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), launched the National Strategy on Male Involvement to Prevent Gender-Based Violence (GBV), here on Thursday aimed at engaging men and boys as partners in preventing violence against women and girls.

Presided over by Federal Minister for Human Rights Azam Nazeer Tarar, other key personalities including Federal Secretary Ministry of Human Rights Abdul Khalique Shaikh, UNFPA Representative in Pakistan Dr. Luay Shabaneh, representatives of the Embassy of the Netherlands, development partners, civil society organizations and male champions from across the country attended the ceremony.

Speaking at the launch, Federal Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said the strategy went to the heart of the human rights mandate by promoting the right of every person to live free from violence and fear.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Muhammad Arif, Director at the Ministry of Human Rights, briefed participants on the conception and development of the strategy, highlighting extensive consultations, evidence reviews and multi-sectoral engagements undertaken during its formulation.